Lila Hadden
|
Milledgeville, GA- Lila Ruth Giddens Hadden, age 70, of Milledgeville, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. A native of Cochran, GA, she was born March 23, 1948 to the late Mr. George Giddens and the late Mrs. Rubye Peacock Purser. Along with her parents, Lila was also preceded in death by a Sister, Neil Lowrie, and by a Brother, Phil Giddens. Mrs. Hadden enjoyed gardening and flowers, and she loved her three "fur babies".
Mrs. Hadden is survived by: Four Children, Vona (& Fred) Peavy of Deepstep, LeAnn Bishop of Milledgeville, Vicki Townsend of Milledgeville, & Grant Devaney of Dublin ; Grandchildren, Christopher Godfrey, Josh Kittle, Andrew Kittle, Kristin Dennard, Michael Arrant, Ayla Townsend, Allison Morgan, Michael Devaney, & Marcus Devaney ; Two Great Grandchildren, Logan Godfrey and Jackson Morgan ; Her Brother, James Dwight Giddens of Jackson ; and her three "Fur Babies", Hula, BooBoo, & Doodles.
Per Lila's request, there will be a private Graveside service in Cochran, GA. However, the family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2019