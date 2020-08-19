1/1
Lila Marie Rowell
1947 - 2020
11/30/1947 - 08/16/2020
MACON, GA- Lila Marie Bohannon Rowell, 72, of Ray Dr., passed away Sunday in Macon.
Services will be private. The family will receive friends at their residence 306 Ray Dr., Macon, GA 31217 on Thursday August 20, 2020 beginning at 5p.
Mrs. Rowell was born in Valdosta, GA the daughter of the late Walter Lee and Edith Dell Lowe Bohannon. She was the widow of the late Robert D. Rowell and was preceded in death by her son Kaivon Roshan and her brothers, Walter Bohannon and Danny Bohannon. She was raised in the Methodist Childrens Home from 1955 to 1965, and was retired Insurance Agent with GEICO.
Survivors include her daughter, Angela (Rory) Sangster, Son, Bill (Robin) Inns. Sister Gilda Nolton, and Brother Roy Bohannon. Grandchildren, Brianna (Kris) Sangster, Harley Sangster, Abigail Sangster, Lauren (Alexys) Fernandez, Reagan Inns, Riley Inns. Great Grandchildren, Mason Woodcock, Lucas Woodcock, Lillian Fernandez, Lex Fernandez, and Summer Fernandez.
The family may be contacted at the home of Angie and Rory Sangster, 306 Ray Dr., Macon, GA 31217.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Lila Marie Rowell


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 PM
the home of Angie and Rory Sangster
Funeral services provided by
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-3121
