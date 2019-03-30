Lillian Collins
|
Wilkinson Co., GA- Mrs. Lillian Culpepper Collins, passed away early Friday, March 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 31, 2019 a 3 O'clock PM in McIntyre Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Jackson and Rev. Terry Mosley officiating. Interment will follow in McIntyre Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church Sunday from 2 O'clock PM until service time.
Mrs. Lillian was a native of Laurens County but had lived in Wilkinson County most of her adult life. Daughter of the late Joseph L. and Lola Floyd Culpepper, she was employed by Boone, Scott, Boone for many years and C&S Parts & Service in McIntyre. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil A. Collins; Brothers, Kennard and Colon Culpepper and Sister, Daleria Newberry; She was a member of McIntyre Baptist Church.
Survivors include her Daughters: Debbie (Frank) Colson-Irwinton, Dianne (Ricky) Orr-McIntyre, Dixie (Mike) Hammock-Milledgeville; Son, David Collins-Sandersville; Grandchildren: Lucy Orr-Atlanta; Hunter Orr-McIntyre; Chris (Ginger) Colson-Toomsboro; Chase Colson-Irwinton; Cody (Amanda) Hammock and Josh (Erin) Hammock-all of Gray; 6-Great Grandchildren; and A number of nieces and nephews
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2019