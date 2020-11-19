Lillian Combs

November 15, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Lillian Combs will be held 11 AM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Combs, 63, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Survivors includes her three children, Albert, Andre' and Damion Combs; five brothers; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM Only.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.





