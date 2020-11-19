1/1
Lillian Combs
November 15, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Lillian Combs will be held 11 AM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Combs, 63, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Survivors includes her three children, Albert, Andre' and Damion Combs; five brothers; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM Only.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
02:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery (Private)
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 18, 2020
A true and dear friend. We enjoyed each others company and families. I will miss you Lillian. You were an inspiration to many. I know you're walking through those streets of gold with style and grace. God welcomed you with a smile and said. WELL DONE MY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT
Letecia
Friend
November 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dewayne Logan
Friend
November 18, 2020
Rest peacefully my dear friend. You kept the faith and are now with God.
Patricia A. Harrell
Friend
