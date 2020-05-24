Lillian "Lorraine" Dowlen
June 20, 1927 - May 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Lillian "Lorraine" Dowlen, 92, of Macon, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 1927 to the late Elmer Reeves Mangum and Lillian Gertrude Mangum. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St., Ste A, Macon, GA 31201 or Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Mrs. Dowlen was raised a Methodist. She enjoyed reading, crafts and playing the piano; but, most of all, she loved her family and was a wonderful homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dowlen was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ralph N. Dowlen and four brothers, Elmer Reeves Mangum, Jr., George Mangum, Royce Mangum, and Donald Leroy Mangum and son-in-law, Mel Petty.
Mrs. Dowlen is survived by daughters, Linda Mosley (Wesley) and Gail Petty, both of Macon, sons, Nicky Dowlen (Paulette) of Columbia, South Carolina and Bryan Dowlen (Susan) of Macon; grandchildren, Kevin Mosley (Leslie), Melissa Thomaston (Scott), Alexis Dowlen, Meghan Dowlen, Autumn Dowlen, and Eric Petty (Michelle); great grandchildren, Lillie Mosely, Hailey Thomaston, and Hayley and McKenzie Petty.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lillian "Lorraine" Dowlen
June 20, 1927 - May 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Lillian "Lorraine" Dowlen, 92, of Macon, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 1927 to the late Elmer Reeves Mangum and Lillian Gertrude Mangum. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St., Ste A, Macon, GA 31201 or Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Mrs. Dowlen was raised a Methodist. She enjoyed reading, crafts and playing the piano; but, most of all, she loved her family and was a wonderful homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dowlen was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ralph N. Dowlen and four brothers, Elmer Reeves Mangum, Jr., George Mangum, Royce Mangum, and Donald Leroy Mangum and son-in-law, Mel Petty.
Mrs. Dowlen is survived by daughters, Linda Mosley (Wesley) and Gail Petty, both of Macon, sons, Nicky Dowlen (Paulette) of Columbia, South Carolina and Bryan Dowlen (Susan) of Macon; grandchildren, Kevin Mosley (Leslie), Melissa Thomaston (Scott), Alexis Dowlen, Meghan Dowlen, Autumn Dowlen, and Eric Petty (Michelle); great grandchildren, Lillie Mosely, Hailey Thomaston, and Hayley and McKenzie Petty.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lillian "Lorraine" Dowlen
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2020.