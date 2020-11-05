Lillian Hill
July 28, 1941 - October 31, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services for Lillian Hill will be held 1PM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Ms. Hill, 79, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Family can be contacted at 3979 Meadowbrook Drive, Macon GA 31204.
