Lillian Jacobs
May 7, 1935 - September 16, 2020
Perry, GA- Lillian Jacobs of Perry passed away on September 16, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born in Ada, West Virginia, on May 7, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Leona Carper, as well as her daughter, Sandra Lee Baker, and brother, Otis Carper.
Lillian enjoyed her time spent in military life alongside her husband, Charles Jacobs, to whom she was married for 45 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She drove a truck for many years until she became a homemaker. In her spare time, Lillian's favorite hobbies were fishing, sewing, and riding motorcycles.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Jacobs; James Donald Blankenship (Irene) of Warner Robins, Danny Hunter (Sharon) of Florida, Ronald Dean Blankenship (Cheryl) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Steven Jacobs (Darla) of San Angelo, Texas, and James C. Jacobs (Kim) of Port Aransas, Texas; brother, Eugene Carper of Bellevue, Nebraska; and 14 grandchildren.
At the family's request, services for Lillian will be private.
