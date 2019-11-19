Lillian Jones Bridgeman
March 26, 1914 - November 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Lillian Jones Bridgeman passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Wheeler Heights Baptist Church with burial in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Rev. David Jones will officiate. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
Mrs. Bridgeman, the daughter of the late John Tully Jones and Nettie Sapp Jones, was born March 26, 1914, in Jeffersonville, Georgia. Her husband, Roy Earl Bridgeman, her grandson, Donald Flewellyn and her great grandson, Dustyn Archer preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and was the oldest living member of Wheeler Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Lee Roy Bridgeman (Gwen) of Merritt Island, Florida, Robert Earl Bridgeman (Loretta) of Macon and Brenda Flewellyn of Macon; special great granddaughter, Mikaila Becham; sisters, Virginia Burns of Macon and Grace Wright of Macon; brother, Fred Jones of Macon; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to donor's favorite charity.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2019