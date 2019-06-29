Lillian Joyce (Oakes) Self
January 15, 1933 - June 28, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Lillian Joyce (Oakes) Self, 86, went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019 at The Lodge in Warner Robins, GA. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following in Magnolia Park Cemetery. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services.
Joyce was born on January 15, 1933 in Sylvester, GA to the late Samuel Lee and Agnes (Harper) Oakes. She attended Warner Robins High School and was a member of First Baptist Church of Warner Robins. Joyce was a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family. She was always there to help when needed. Joyce loved watching sports and listening to Warner Robins High School Football on the radio. She also enjoyed reading. Joyce was a very thoughtful and caring person, who always remembered everyones' birthday and called each year to sing to them. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, James Edward Self, Sr.; son: Michael Self; brothers: William "Billy" Oakes and Tony Oakes; father & mothers-in-law: James & Thelma (Rowland) Self and William "Bill" Self.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: James E. "Eddie" Self, Jr. (Wanda) of Warner Robins, GA and Brenda Baggs (Lester) of Winston Salem, NC; grandchildren: Kristy Henderson (Mike), Preston Self, Amber Baggs ( Marshall Wall) and Cody Baggs and Shelby Self (Nathan Harris); great grandchildren: Kylah Rose and Tinley; sisters: Mary Fowler (Marvin), Pearl Stone; daughter in- law: Kerry Self and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on June 29, 2019