Lillian L. Green
11/18/1934 - 05/20/2020
DANVILLE, GA- Lillian Long Green, died after a brief illness on May 20, 2020
A graveside service were held on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Danville Cemetery.
Mrs. Green was the daughter of the late Carroll E. and Mary Emma Long, Sr. She was predeceased by sisters, Virginia Morelock, Margaret Zambelli and brother Ed Long.
Mrs. Green was born in Macon and graduated from A.L. Miller High School in 1953. She worked in accounting at Robins Air Force Base until her retirement in 1993.
A devoted Christian, she taught Sunday School at Danville Baptist Church for decades. In recent years, she regularly attended Walnut Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Green enjoyed crocheting and sewing.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Jack F. Green, daughter Jackie and son-in-law Jerry Stinchcomb of Macon, and several nieces and nephews.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.