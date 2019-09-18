Mother Lillian Lester Duhart (1921 - 2019)
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
1300 Washington Street
Perry, GA
Mother Lillian Lester Duhart
January 26, 1921 - September 14, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA- Mrs. Lillian Lester Duhart, 98, passed away Saturday September 14, 2019 in Hawkinsville (Houston County) GA.
Services will be held Friday September 20, 2019 at 1:30 PM, at New Hope Baptist Church 1300 Washington Street, Perry, GA. Elder Cannie Lester Sr., Eulogist.
Burial: Spring Creek Church Cemetery 724 Ellis Road, Elko, GA.
Viewing: Thursday 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Angel Heights Funeral Home In Hawkinsville has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 18, 2019
