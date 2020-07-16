1/1
Lillian Moise (Griffin) Fear
1939 - 2020
September 11, 1939 - July 13, 2020
PERRY, GA- Lillian Moise (Griffin) Fear, 80, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Summerhill Senior Living Community in Perry, Georgia. Miss Fear will be interred on Friday, July 17, 2020 with her be loved husband at Andersonville National Cemetery.
Lillian was born on September 11, 1939 in Warner Robins, Georgia and spent most of her life making her house a home for her family. She enjoyed spending her spare time gardening, fishing and playing video games. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her devoted husband of sixty one years, Martin Ralph Fear and son, Leslie Martin Fear.
Left to cherish her beloved memory is her daughter, Kelly Crocker (Dwayne) of Byron, GA; son, Eric Fear (Norma) of Centerville, GA; grandchildren, Kalyn Crocker and Clayton Crocker (Mitchell); siblings, Earl Roberts (Geanell), Carolyn Allen (Lee), Janice Little (Steve), Howard Brewer (Bernadette) and nine nieces and nephews.
It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
