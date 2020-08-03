Lillian Perdue Slocumb
June 10, 1927 - August 1, 2020
Macon, Ga- Lillian Perdue Slocumb, 93, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM Tuesday in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Curtis White officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or www.thornwell.org
Mrs. Slocumb was born in Macon, Georgia the daughter of the late Lillian Jones Perdue and William Perdue, and was the widow of William "Bill" Slocumb. She taught in the Bibb County School System at Miller High School and operated her own kindergarten for a number of years. Mrs. Slocumb was a devoted longstanding member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Slocumb is survived by her children, William "Bill" Slocumb (Patty) of Grayson and Faye Roane (David) of Dunwoody; grandson, Matthew Slocumb (Aledra) of Cumming; great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Liam Slocumb.
Visit www.maconmp.com
to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Lillian Perdue Slocumb