"Thank You"
Lillian R. O'Neal Pope
February 12,1934 - May 24, 2019
To the family and many friends of the late Lillian R. O'Neal Pope, we wish to
extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses, and for the condolences
and support that we have received. We also send our gratitude and
appreciation to Coliseum Medical Centers staff, Pastor Anthony Q. Corbett Sr,
and the Lundy Chapel Baptist Church family, and all program participants.
Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to
us in our time of sorrow.
The Family of Lillian R. O'Neal Pope
Published in The Telegraph on July 7, 2019