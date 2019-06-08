Lillian Reynolds
April, 22, 1927 - June 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Lillian Reynolds went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in the Mausoleum Chapel. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Macon Bibb City Animal Welfare, 2214 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA, 31216 or to the donor's favorite charity.
Mrs. Reynolds was born on April 22, 1927 in Deepstep, Georgia, to the late Charlie and Hattie Lou Durden Boone. She was the widow of Joseph P. Reynolds and was preceded in death by her son, Kenny Reynolds, and grandson, James Reynolds.
Mrs. Reynolds spent most of her life living in the Macon area where she was a homemaker. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her children Larry Reynolds (Ann), Jimmy Reynolds (Vera), Lynn Reynolds (Brenda), and Charlotte Crowder (Robert); daughter-in-law, Diane Reynolds; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 8, 2019