Lillian Ruth Rodenroth
November 20, 1930 - July 24, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Lillian Rodenroth, 88, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Lillian was born to the late Jacob and Frieda Mueller in St. Louis, Missouri. She was a manufacturer's representative in the aerospace industry for many years. A dedicated and devoted mother, Lillian raised five beautiful children. A follower of her Lord, Jesus Christ, Lillian was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins. She enjoyed sewing, cross-stitching, traveling with her husband, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 69 years, Robert David Rodenroth; children; Diane E. Schwartz (Dwight) of Gainesville, Georgia; David P. Rodenroth (Nina) of Keystone Heights, Florida; Dennis R. Rodenroth (Kathy) of Roswell, Georgia; Dean A. Rodenroth (Bill) of Brooksville, Florida, Donn B. Rodenroth (Jenny) of Macon, Georgia; eleven grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.
A celebration of Mrs. Rodenroth's life will be held at First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 6931 Arlington Road, Suite 200, Bethesda, MD 20814 or the at 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Published in The Telegraph on July 28, 2019