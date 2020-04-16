Lillian Wainwright Ellis
July 4, 1931 - April 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Lillian Wainwright Ellis, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating.
Lillian was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Raymond and Effie Wright Wainwright. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otha Clayton Ellis, daughter-in-law, Patty Ellis, sisters, Frances Bowen, Ann Kennedy Farmer and brother, Ray Wainwright. Lillian was a member of Mabel White Baptist Church and was retired as a Division Manager with Sears and Roebuck. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children; Wayne Ellis and Sheila Ellis (Duncan) Matthews, grandchildren; Christy (Mark) Rowland, Amanda (David) Ingle, Valerie (Michael) Walton, Melody Ellis, Adam (Eva) Matthews, Nicci (John) Jordan, Roger (Allison) Merrit, fifteen great grandchildren, sisters; Marie Westbrook and Gale (Mike) Kitchings and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lillian Wainwright Ellis
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020