Lillie B. Bentley Hicks Hogan
1919 - 2020
Detroit, MI- Mrs. Lillie B. Bentley Hicks Hogan passed Tuesday, August 25, 2020, peacefully at her home in Detroit, Michigan, at the age of 100 years old. She was born September 23, 1919, to the late Mr. Johnnie and Mrs. Ida Bentley in Reynolds, Georgia. She was a Christian since being a teenager. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Willie James and Betty Bentley of Reynolds, Georgia; her niece Ann Pugh who she helped to raise along with her siblings, and who cared for and resided with her; her nephews Edgar (Anna) Hicks, Jr. And Bishop Zachary (Lisa) Hicks of Detroit, Michigan; her niece Pamela Hicks of Detroit, Michigan; stepchildren, other nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and dear friends. Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Bentley's Funeral Home of Reynolds, Georgia.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020.
