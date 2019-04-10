Lillie Belle Fair
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Lillie Belle Fair will be held 11 AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Lower Mt. Zion Baptist Church Jeffersonville. Rev. Denard Williams will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mrs. Fair, 71, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Survivors includes her son, Jerold D. Clark; two sisters, Lucile Hill and Patricia Jackson; brother, Fred Allen Rouse; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host other of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2019