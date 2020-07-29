Lillie Mae "Tot" HawthorneOctober 24, 1939 - July 26, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Lillie Mae "Tot" Hawthorne. Celebration of Life will be held privately for family only. Bishop Ronald Ingram will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories two loving children, Belinda Hawthorne & Kelvin (Phyllis) Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Family may be contacted at (478) 714-6401.