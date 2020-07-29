1/1
Lillie Mae "Tot" Hawthorne
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie Mae "Tot" Hawthorne
October 24, 1939 - July 26, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Lillie Mae "Tot" Hawthorne. Celebration of Life will be held privately for family only. Bishop Ronald Ingram will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories two loving children, Belinda Hawthorne & Kelvin (Phyllis) Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Family may be contacted at (478) 714-6401.


View the online memorial for Lillie Mae "Tot" Hawthorne



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved