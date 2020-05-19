Lillie Mae Johnson Blackmon
June 7, 1932 - May 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Mrs. Lillie Mae Johnson Blackmon are 1:00P.M., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Rising Star Society Cemetery. Mrs. Blackmon was the widow of the late Mr. Charles H. Blackmon, Sr. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
View the online memorial for Lillie Mae Johnson Blackmon
Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2020.