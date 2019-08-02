Lillie Ruth Wade (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Bentley & Son Funeral Home - Macon
2714 Montpelier Ave.
Macon, GA
31204-5228
(478)-742-0952
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Bentley's Centreplex II
1039 Shurling Drive
Macon, GA
Obituary
Lillie Ruth Wade
January 24, 1927 - July 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bentley's Centreplex II;1039 Shurling Drive Macon, GA 31217 with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Survivors include her son; Walter James(Pastor Gloria)Gray, grandson; Mr. Andrew Hill of Phoenix, AZ, grand-daughters; Evangelist Chevonne(Gregory)Coons, Elder Kimberly(Adrian)Harmon, Miss Kimberly Waters, great-grandsons; Stephon Coons, Stedman Coons, Zontellas Waters, great-grand-daughter; Adrianna Waters, god-daughter; Violet Poe, godson; Richard Billingslea.
Family contact: 185 Madison Street Macon GA 31201 & 2311 Ollie Dr. Macon GA 31217 (478) 297-8706.
The family processional will leave from 2311 Ollie Dr. Macon GA 31217
Services entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2019
