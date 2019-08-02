Lillie Ruth Wade
January 24, 1927 - July 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bentley's Centreplex II;1039 Shurling Drive Macon, GA 31217 with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Survivors include her son; Walter James(Pastor Gloria)Gray, grandson; Mr. Andrew Hill of Phoenix, AZ, grand-daughters; Evangelist Chevonne(Gregory)Coons, Elder Kimberly(Adrian)Harmon, Miss Kimberly Waters, great-grandsons; Stephon Coons, Stedman Coons, Zontellas Waters, great-grand-daughter; Adrianna Waters, god-daughter; Violet Poe, godson; Richard Billingslea.
Family contact: 185 Madison Street Macon GA 31201 & 2311 Ollie Dr. Macon GA 31217 (478) 297-8706.
The family processional will leave from 2311 Ollie Dr. Macon GA 31217
Services entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Lillie Ruth Wade
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2019