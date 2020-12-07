Linda A. Rigdon
June 11, 1952 - December 5, 2020
Roberta, Georgia - Graveside services for Linda A. Rigdon, 68, of Roberta will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Roberta City Cemetery. She passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Medical Center of Central Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Rigdon; parents, Clarence and Margaret Wilder; brother, Randy Wilder.
Survivors include three daughters, Terri Clance (Brandon) of Lizella, Ashley Stillwell (Steven) of Roberta and Deborah Condetti of Jasper; four siblings, Ron Wilder (Debbie) of Newnan, Brenda Higgins (Jerry) of Jasper, Tommy Wilder (Diane) of Middleburg, FL and Judy Spearman of Roberta; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements,