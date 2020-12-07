1/1
Linda A. Rigdon
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Linda A. Rigdon
June 11, 1952 - December 5, 2020
Roberta, Georgia - Graveside services for Linda A. Rigdon, 68, of Roberta will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Roberta City Cemetery. She passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Medical Center of Central Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Rigdon; parents, Clarence and Margaret Wilder; brother, Randy Wilder.
Survivors include three daughters, Terri Clance (Brandon) of Lizella, Ashley Stillwell (Steven) of Roberta and Deborah Condetti of Jasper; four siblings, Ron Wilder (Debbie) of Newnan, Brenda Higgins (Jerry) of Jasper, Tommy Wilder (Diane) of Middleburg, FL and Judy Spearman of Roberta; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
You may sign the online register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements,


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
DEC
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roberta City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
375 South Dugger Avenue
Roberta, GA 31078
(478)836-3336
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

3 entries
December 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
December 6, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laurie Wilder
December 6, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laurie Wilder
