Linda Ann Dale (1942 - 2020)
Obituary
Linda Ann Dale
May 9, 1942 - February 17, 2020
Byron, GA- Linda Ann Ethridge Dale, 77, of Byron, Georgia passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be private.
Born in Eastman, she was the daughter of the late Lucious Otto Ethridge and Lou Ruth Sapp Ethridge. She was a retired Human Resource Coordinator with Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company.
She is survived by her husband, James W. Dale, children, Donna Love and Jeanie Deeb; Sister, Sandra Ross; Four grandchildren and Six great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2020
