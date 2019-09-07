Linda Burch Watson
August 3, 1944 - September 4, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Linda Burch Watson passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m., in Cadwell City Cemetery, Cadwell, GA. Rev. Franklin Etheridge will officiate.
Linda, the daughter of the late Charleton Belar Burch and Gwendolyn Fordham Burch was born August 3, 1944, in Dublin, Georgia. Her husband, Theron Wesley Watson, Sr. and her son, Theron Wesley Watson, II preceded her in death. She retired from the State of Georgia.
Survivors include her companion, Milton Willis; children, Karen Surles, Scarlet Folsom and Sean Watson; step-children, Kemper Watson and Carey Watson; sisters, Gwendolyn Bunn and Frankie Chance; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 7, 2019