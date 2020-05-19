Linda Carla Leaptrot
February 28, 1942 - May 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Linda Carla Leaptrot, 78, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend John Moore officiating.
Mrs. Leaptrot was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Carlie and Elisa Fullbright. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Leaptrot. Mrs. Leaptrot was a member of Three Oaks Bible Chapel. She was a homemaker and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Greg Leaptrot of Macon, Lisa (Allan) Shepley of Macon, and Melodie (Dwayne) Markham of Byron; grandchildren, Tiffany James, Shannon Stubbs, Vaughn Shepley, James "Caleb" Leaptrot, Hannah Leaptrot, Heather Gallegos, and Lauren Lane; ten great grandchildren.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2020.