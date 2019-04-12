Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Diane (Sessions) McCarley. View Sign

Linda Diane (Sessions) McCarley

Warner Robins, GA - Linda Diane (Sessions) McCarley, 76, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with her children and best friend by her side. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with services immediately following at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Burpee-Scott. Pastor Ron Crank and Pastor Randall Griffis, Sr. will be officiating. Following the services, family and friends are invited to Anchor Baptist Church, 970 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31093 for a meal and fellowship. The family would like to acknowledge Heartland Hospice, nurses and staff for their attentive and loving care they gave to their mother.

Linda was born on December 30, 1942 in West Point, GA to the late Wallace and Lurline (Fuller) Sessions. She worked for many years in the medical billing department for Pediatric Associates in Warner Robins. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially going out for dinner, cruising yard sales and shopping. Linda enjoyed sitting in the sand on the beach, her happy place. When she was able, Linda attended Anchor Baptist Church for worship. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmy Luther McCarley, Sr.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Kay Starling (Wayne) of Starke, FL, Cindi Robbins (Ray) of Warner Robins and Sherri Rosbeck of Byron; son: Jimmy L. McCarley (Delena) of Warner Robins; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; her best friend: Judy Persuhn, 2 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

2932 Hwy 41 N

Warner Robins , GA 31030

