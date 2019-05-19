Linda Diane Parker White

Guest Book
  • "I am Truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
  • "Please find peace in knowing that He understands your grief..."
    - Saj
  • "My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Linda..."
  • "My sincere condolences on the passing of your loved . May..."
  • "Grief can be so hard, but your special memories can help..."
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
View Map
Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM
White Family Cemetery
Decatur, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda Diane Parker White
August 30, 1951 - May 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Linda Diane Parker White, 67, of Macon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will be held in White Family Cemetery in Decatur, Georgia at 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Linda Diane Parker White
logo
Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.