Linda Driskell Lewis
1947 - 2020
Linda Driskell Lewis
April 4, 1947 - June 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway road Lizella Georgia 31052.
Services entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home, Macon


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Bentley & Son Funeral Home - Macon
2714 Montpelier Ave.
Macon, GA 31204-5228
(478) 742-0952
