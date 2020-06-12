Linda Driskell Lewis
April 4, 1947 - June 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway road Lizella Georgia 31052.
Services entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home, Macon
Linda Driskell Lewis
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 12, 2020.