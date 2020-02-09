Linda Elizabeth Manfrida
March 7, 1951 - February 6, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Bonaire, Georgia – Linda Elizabeth Manfrida, 68, passed away peacefully with her beloved family at her bedside on Thursday, February 6, 2020. A funeral service honoring her life will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00AM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Immediately following the services Linda will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Linda was born on March 7, 1951 to the late Louis Duarte and Geraldine Saignes in Hollywood, California. Linda was an avid music enthusiast who could be seen playing the piano, keyboard, and the bass guitar. When Linda was not playing music she could be found in the kitchen cooking her world famous cheeseburger soup. Linda will forever be remembered for her love for her family. She could often be found with her grandchildren playing board games. Linda was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and Savior where she faithfully attended Byron City Church and was part of the worship team.
In addition to her parents Linda is preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Alfonso J. Pardo; son, Jeffrey M. Pardo.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her loving husband of 28 years, John Manfrida; Daughters, Lucy (Chris) Kemp, Alma (Tom) Fely; Son, Al Pardo; Sisters, Alma (Terry) Morales, Debbie Klevens, Suzy (Brett) Fauria, Kathy Patterson; Grandchildren, Evan, Brandon, Hanna, Christian, Steven, Vianne; cousin, Lizzy Gonzales and a host of nieces and nephews.
Please go to www.heritagememorial
funeralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a condolence for the family.
It is with great honor Heritage Memorial funeral home and Crematory has been entrusted with Mrs. Manfrida's arrangements.
View the online memorial for Linda Elizabeth Manfrida
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020