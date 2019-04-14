Linda Faye Lewis
December 18, 1952 - April 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Linda Faye, age 66, entered into rest on the evening of Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Linda Faye was born in Cochran, Georgia, on December 18, 1952. She was the daughter of Inell Thomas and the late James Coley. She was a 36-year resident of Warner Robins where she worked at City Hall for 10 years and was most recently a Cosmetology Instructor at Central Georgia Technical College. Linda Faye was also a master seamstress, frequently posting on her blog, "Faye's Sewing Adventures." And finally, she enjoyed being in the kitchen and was a self-proclaimed gourmet cook!
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving daughter, Alondra Lewis (Velente Wallace) of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ashleigh Brundage, Velente Wallace II, Jumaul Wallace, and Malachi Wallace; great-grandchildren, Nahla Simone Wallace and Novah Skai Wallace; mother, Inell Thomas of Elmira, New York; siblings, Brenda G. Coley, Patricia Ann Clark (Julius), and Christopher Jerome Thomas, all of Elmira, New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts, and friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Linda will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, New York at a later date.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Linda Faye Lewis
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2019