Ms. Linda Howard
May 10, 1958 - August 12, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Linda Howard. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Greater Turner Tabernacle AME Church located at 1104 3rd Street Macon, GA. 31201. Pastor George Gibbs will officiate. Interment services will follow at Union Bibb Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving daughter, Carrie Grier; Mother, Carrie P. Howard; Three Sisters, Ruby Lamb, Agnes Cotton and Pam Davis; Brother, Elijah Howard and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019