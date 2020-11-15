Linda Jayne (Tison) Turk
October 11, 1946 - November 12, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Linda Jayne (Tison) Turk, 74, passed away surrounded by her family in her home in Warner Robins, GA, on November 12, 2020. Daughter, Wife, Mother, and Grandmother: Linda will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have her in their lives.
Linda was born on October 11, 1946, at Eglin Field, FL (what is now Eglin AFB, FL). The daughter of an Air Force MSgt (retired), she grew up moving and living in several different towns, both in the United States and abroad: FL, GA, TX, CA, MA, and the Azores. However, her family's home base remained their house in Niceville, FL, and their farm in Brooks County, GA. Linda was a runner up for Miss Brooks County in 1962; she was a member of the Beta Club, won the Home Economics award, and graduated with honors from Brooks County High School in 1964. Sometime after, she began working at Eglin AFB where she met and married Richard. Richard was transferred to Robins AFB in 1969; the two of them moved to Warner Robins and have remained here ever since. Linda stayed at home to raise her children. She eventually returned to the workforce and was one of the original employees at Eyesight Associates, where she worked for 25 years.
Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Richard Louis Turk; son, James "Christopher" Turk; daughter, Miranda (Barry) Buck; grandchildren: Justin Turk, Brenden Lindelow, Hunter Lindelow, Blake Jones, Tison Buck, and Mae Buck; sisters: Rita (Leon) Gradick, Amy "Susie" (Michael) Hutson, Sandra Tison; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Mack and Helen Muriel (Willingham) Tison, and brother, James Michael Tison.
The family would like to thank Nurse Sheila at Encompass Health for her care and compassion during Linda's time in Hospice.
Linda was a strong supporter of the Food Pantry and the Miller Elementary Project at Trinity UMC. She never wanted anyone to be in need of food. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity UMC on S. Houston Rd, Warner Robins.
Visitation will be Monday, November 16, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Turk will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family of Mrs. Turk kindly request that any attending services wear a facial covering or a mask.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
