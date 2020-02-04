Linda Jean Neal

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Obituary
Linda Jean Neal
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Linda Jean Neal will be held 3 PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. James Crafter will officiate. Mrs. Neal, 63, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Xavierra Neal and Jennifer Quick; sister, Beverly Roberts; brother, Johnny (Wanda) Roberts; one grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 PM until 6:30 PM tonight, February 4, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 4, 2020
