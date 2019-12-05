Linda Kaye Blackmon
December 3, 1953 - December 3, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Linda Kaye Blackmon, walked into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It was her 66th birthday.
Kaye was born in Forsyth, Georgia, on December 3, 1953, to Christine Britt and the late Otis Britt. After graduating from Northside High School, she attended Georgia College and State University to obtain a degree in teaching and later secured advanced degrees. Kaye was a well-loved school teacher and guidance counselor for the Houston County Board of Education and was of the Methodist faith. For fun, she enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, golfing, painting with her grandchildren, decorating, and tending to the flowers in her garden. Kaye's understanding and unconditional love will always be remembered by her family and everyone who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 44 years, Billy Blackmon of Warner Robins; sons, Josh Blackmon (Katherine) of Bogart, Georgia, Jake Blackmon (Amy) of St. Simons, Georgia, and Zach Blackmon (Jenni) of Kingsport, Tennessee; grandchildren, Zach, Zoey, Lilly, Luke, Zane, Emma, Maddie, and Avery; mother, Christine Tidwell Britt of Warner Robins; brother, Terry Britt of Warner Robins; and a host of extended family.
A memorial gathering will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Kaye's life will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Brad Blackmon officiating. After the service, she will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Kaye was initially diagnosed with cancer in 2001. She loved flowers, and the family will accept them or donations may be given in memory of Kaye to Cancer Research at the Mayo Clinic. Checks can be written to Mayo Clinic – Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019