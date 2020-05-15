Linda Knowles CregoJuly 27, 1948 - May 11, 2020Warner Robins, GA- Linda Knowles Crego, 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 11.Born in Nashville, Tennessee on July 27, 1948, Linda was the daughter of the late John and Helen Knowles. She earned a Master's degree in Education and began a stellar career as an elementary school teacher while traveling the country as a military spouse.After settling in Warner Robins, GA, Linda began a 24 year stretch as an educator at Bonaire Elementary School, where she was awarded Teacher of the Year for 2006-2007. She won multiple State Superintendent Distinguished Achievement Awards and earned the Master Teacher award in 2010-2011. Thought of as a second mom by many, former students remained in contact with Linda throughout their lives. Linda had a gift: she was able to see potential in students others might have written off, and she refused to give up on anyone. She was a champion for the challenging child, and was a positive influence on many lives. Linda's desire to continue her career was cut short in 2013 due to stage 4 Neuroendocrine Cancer.Linda's bubbly personality helped her face the many challenges life brought before her. She met every trial or adversity with positivity and courage. Linda loved her family, her friends, and the natural world. She had an incredible affection for powerful thunderstorms. One of her favorite sayings was "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's learning to dance in the rain." Linda danced in the rain with absolute faith in the Lord's protection. She was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church, but she enjoyed visiting other church services, as well. She also loved God's creation, feeling spiritual connection to Him when near the ocean, in the mountains, or surrounded by other natural environments. Her greatest joys in life were her family, her friends, her former students, and Jesus' eternal love.Those left to cherish Linda's memory are her children, Shannon Alisa Arnett (Stuart) of McDonough, Erin Elizabeth Thrower (Craig) of Warner Robins, and Meredith Colleen Strouse (Allan) of Smyrna; granddaughter, Scarlett Elise Arnett; siblings, John N. Knowles, Jr. of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Mary Elaine Reed of Franklin, Tennessee, and Gary W. Knowles of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and estranged husband, John F. Crego of Smyrna.In keeping with Covid-19 safety precautions, a service will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Linda Knowles Crego to All Saints Episcopal Church Memorial Funds, 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093.McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.