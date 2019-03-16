Linda M. Payne
October 14, 1956 - March 13, 2019
Kathleen , GA- Kathleen, GA. - Linda M. Payne, 62, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2019. A Funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00PM-2:00PM prior to the funeral. Burial will be private. Pastor Jerry Walls will officiate
Her memory will forever be cherished by her children, Anthony Payne; Sean Payne; her sisters, Lanelle Shantz, Mariae Bell (David, David Myrell (Lorie), Joe Myrell, Danny Myrell (Louisa), Rickey Myrell (Patricia), and several nieces and nephews.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 16, 2019