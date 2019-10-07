Linda Moore "G" Stokes
Jones County, Georgia- Linda Moore "G" Stokes, 76, of Highway 18 West, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 5, 2019. She is now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior. The family will greet friends on Monday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Greenwood Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, October 10, 2019 at Greenwood Baptist Church with interment at Asbury Church Cemetery in Gordon. Rev. Kim Washburn will officiate.
Mrs. Stokes was born January 6, 1943 in Greeleyville, South Carolina and had lived in Jones County for over forty years. She was the daughter of the late Mackey Moore and Margie Wingate Fowler. Mrs. Stokes was a retired Human Resources Coordinator for Elliott Machine Shop and was a longtime member of Greenwood Baptist Church where she was extremely active. She was formerly a CASA volunteer and member of the Jones County Pilot Club.
Mrs. Stokes is survived by her husband of fifty-three years: Billie Stokes; daughters: Sheila Stokes and Margie Thompson; granddaughters: McKenzie Darsey (Luke) and Madison Thompson; grandsons: Cole Thompson(Rachel) and Mason Valier; great-granddaughter: Bryson Madison; siblings: Michael Moore(Linda), Susan Casassa(Jeff), Donna Harrington, Bill Moore(Barbara), Vickie Moore, and Daniel Moore.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 3400 Gray Highway, Gray, Georgia 31032.
The family may be contacted at the residence at 560 Highway 18 West in Gray.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Linda Stokes. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2019