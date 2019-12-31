Linda Paige Hudson McCall
January 29, 1944 - December 26, 2019
Greensboro, GA- Linda Paige Hudson McCall passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Navicent Health Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon, Georgia at the age of 75. Linda was born January 29, 1944 in Byron, Georgia, one of six children of the late James Arthur Hudson and Lillian Johnson Hudson. Linda was a graduate of McEvoy High School and Dudley Hughes School of Cosmetology in Macon. She married Charles Screven "Bubba" McCall on November 23, 1985.
In July of 2001 Linda moved from Loganville, Georgia to Greensboro. After moving to Greensboro she worked at Shelly's for many years and later worked out of her home. Linda was a licensed Cosmetologist for over fifty years. Linda loved her husband, family and friends dearly. She truly enjoyed the beauty in all nature that God gave us. Her loss will be missed by many.
Linda was predeceased by her parents. In addition to her husband, Bubba McCall, she is survived by two sons, Scott Daniel (Holly) McCoy of Buford, Georgia and Jonathan Victor McCoy, Sr. of Macon, Georgia; sister, Miriam Griffin; brothers, James Hudson (Jeannie), Hubert Hudson (Dot), Leon Hudson (Nancy) and Wayne Hudson (Marilyn); grandchildren, Jonathan Victor McCoy, Jr. and Phoenix Tuck; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church, 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, Georgia 30642 with Father Michael Silloway officiating. A private burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Honey Creek Woodlands, 2625 Highway 212 SW, Conyers, Georgia 30094-4044. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church, 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, Georgia 30642. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until time for the service at the church. A reception will follow the service in the Sacred Heart Social Hall at the church. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
View the online memorial for Linda Paige Hudson McCall
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 31, 2019