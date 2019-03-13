Linda Pennington (1949 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "To the family of Linda, my heart, prayers & love goes to..."
    - Carol Stephens & Charlie F. Phillips & Family

Linda Pennington
April 5, 1949 - March 8, 2019
Forsyth, Georgia- Funeral Services for Ms. Linda Nell Walker Pennington will be held 11am Wednesday, March 13th at St. Paul AME Church, Smarr, GA. Burial in church cemetery.
Survivors include two sons Edmond Barkley (Chertesia) and Damien Barkley; sister Janice Jones; brother James Walker, 4 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home.


View the online memorial for Linda Pennington
Funeral Home
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.