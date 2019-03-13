Linda Pennington
April 5, 1949 - March 8, 2019
Forsyth, Georgia- Funeral Services for Ms. Linda Nell Walker Pennington will be held 11am Wednesday, March 13th at St. Paul AME Church, Smarr, GA. Burial in church cemetery.
Survivors include two sons Edmond Barkley (Chertesia) and Damien Barkley; sister Janice Jones; brother James Walker, 4 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home.
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2019