Linda Purvis Jordan
February 8, 1953 - June 13, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- Linda Purvis Jordan, 66, of Lizella, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 4:00p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. The family will greet friends after the service.
Born in West Point, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late George Purvis and Sara Webb Purvis. She is the widow of Wesley Jordan Jr.
Mrs. Jordan was a member of the Unity Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Stephen Smith, Stephanie Smith, Wesley Jordan(Christina) and Christina Klopfenstein. Brother, Mark Purvis and Sister, Lois Griffis. Ten Grandchildren and Three great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on June 15, 2019