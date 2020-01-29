Linda Reed Stewart
Jul 31, 1946 - Jan 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Linda Reed Stewart, 73, of Macon, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, January 30, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with Dr. Brad Marchman officiating. The family will have a time of visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Stewart was born on July 31, 1946, in Columbus, Mississippi. She loved to cook, read, and work puzzles. Mrs. Stewart's greatest joy in life came from being a mom and grammy.
Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her father, Edward Reed and her mother, Myrtle Weights.
Mrs. Stewart is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jack Stewart; sons, Dan Stewart and David Stewart, Sr.; grandchildren, Meranda, Christie, David Jr., Emily, Elizabeth, and Andy; brothers, Lamar Reed (Coleen), Mike Weights, and Pete Weights (Pam); and sister, Peggy Stanfield.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 29, 2020