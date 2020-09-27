1/1
Linda Ruth Stapleton
1949 - 2020
September 30, 1949 - September 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Linda Ruth Stapleton, 70, of Macon, died Thursday, September 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Gene Saunders officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. The family requires the use of masks and social distancing.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and view Mrs. Stapleton's obituary in its entirety.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hart's at the Cupola
SEP
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hart's at the Cupola
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
