Linda Ruth StapletonSeptember 30, 1949 - September 24, 2020Macon, GA- Linda Ruth Stapleton, 70, of Macon, died Thursday, September 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Gene Saunders officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. The family requires the use of masks and social distancing.Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and view Mrs. Stapleton's obituary in its entirety.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.