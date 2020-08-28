Linda Sue Dove Gandy
Jones County, Georgia- Linda Sue Dove Gandy, 79, of Five Points Road, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at a local hospice facility. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Gray Memorial Chapel with funeral services following at 2:00pm. Rev. Greg Thompson and Rev. Deborah Wallace will officiate. Interment will be at Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville.
Mrs. Gandy was born August 23, 1941, in Athens and had lived in Jones County for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late B. R. Coleman and Jimmie Lou Dudley Coleman. She was a member of The Gathering church in Gray and was a former member of Roundway Baptist Church where she was very active with the youth program. Mrs. Gandy was a past president of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Women's Auxiliary and a member of the Moose Lodge.
Mrs. Gandy is survived by her husband of thirty-one years: Jack Gandy; children: Tim Dove, Cindy and Danny Stamatis, Patty Dove, Sabra and Phillip Bowden, Melinda and Doug King and Michele and Frank Davis; sister: Joan Isaacs; sisters-in-law: Karen Coleman and Doris Coleman and her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to lung cancer research at www.lungcancerresearchfoundation
