Linda Walker
November 19, 1949 - August 29, 2019
Macon, GA- Linda Sue Walker, 69, passed away on August 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 3139 Friendship Church Road, Dry Branch, GA, with Reverend Charles Carter officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 1, 2019