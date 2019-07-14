Linda (Magdalena) Wallace
November 23, 1927 - July 9, 2019
Niceville, Florida- Linda Magdalena Oswald Wallace, 92, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born on November 23, 1927, in Augsburg, Germany, Linda was the daughter of the late Stephan and Therese Oswald. She made Warner Robins her home in 1966 and just recently moved to Niceville, Florida. A devoted Catholic, Linda was a member of Our Lady of the Skies at Robins Air Force Base.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Virgle Eugene Wallace; son, Richard Wallace; granddaughter, Ashley Wallace; sisters, Thea Setzle and Helga Oswald; brothers, Stephen and Hans Oswald.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Robert Wallace (Ann) of Niceville, Florida; Johnny Wallace (Chris) of Pueblo, Colorado; grandchildren, Kyle Wallace, Ryan Wallace, Garrett Wallace, William Fletcher; and siblings, Adolf Oswald and Hilda Long.
Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Wallace will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please forward contributions to the Air Force Aid Society at 1500 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, Virginia 22202, where your gift will be invested to support the nation's young Airmen.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Linda (Magdalena) Wallace
Published in The Telegraph on July 14, 2019