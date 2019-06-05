Linda Williams Doolittle
Macon, Georgia- The death of Mrs. Linda Williams Doolittle, age 80, occurred Monday, June 3, in Atlanta. Services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Couey-Reece-Stanley Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the White Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Doolittle was a native of Danville but lived in Gordon and Macon for many years. She was retired from Robins Air Force Base and was a member of White Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Elton and Ruby Culpepper Williams and her husband Bobby Ray Doolittle, Sr.
Survivors include a son Bobby Ray Doolittle, Jr. (Melody) of Gordon, a daughter Lynne Tollison (Tim) of Macon; two sisters Marion Moore of Huntsville, AL and Rebecca House (Ernie) of Omaha, NE, grandchildren: Crystal Doolittle, Curtis Doolittle (Danielle), Brittnee Tollison, and Briceson Tollison, two great grandchildren Jayden Doolittle and Mason Doolittle.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Couey Reece Stanley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the White Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1349 White Springs Church Rd., Gordon, GA 31031.
Couey-Reece-Stanley Funeral Home in Gordon has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 5, 2019