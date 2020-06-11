Lt. Colonel Linward Appling
March 28, 1941 - June 2, 2020
Roberta , GA- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church; 242 Hortman Rd. Roberta GA 31078.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Roberta.
View the online memorial for Lt. Colonel Linward Appling
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.