Lisa Black Wright
December 15, 1954 - March 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Lisa Black Wright, 64, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. A Latin Requiem Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon, GA. with Fr. J. Scott Winchel and Deacon Mr. Tom Eden officiating. A Rosary will be said at 5:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St., and family will greet friends immediately following the rosary at 5:30 PM. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Wright was born on December 15, 1954 in Glendale, California the daughter of the late Eugene and Armeda Black of San Juan Capistrano, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her faithful dog, Bonnie.
Mrs. Wright attended Mercer University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. She was employed and retired from Mercer University School of Medicine. She volunteered at St. Joseph's School and Church, Boy Scouts of America, and as a USA Swimming official.
Mrs. Wright is survived by her loving family, including the love of her life, husband John Wright; two children, Kevin (Sarah) Wright of Roswell, GA and Katie (Matt) Sweeney of Brevard NC; 4 grandchildren, John Ryan Wright, Thomas Wright, Lizzie Sweeney, and Christopher Sweeney; and her sister, Sandy Black McMaster of San Jose, CA. She was also blessed to be welcomed into her husband's large and loving family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church; Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary, P.O. Box 147, Denton, NE 68339 or Northside Hospital Foundation, 1000 Johnson Ferry Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019