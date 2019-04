LISA CARTERHAWKINSVILLE, GA- Lisa Louise Carter, 52, lost her battle with cancer on Friday, April 5, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Haynesville Baptist Church with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm following the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.Lisa was born in Hawkinsville and was raised in Perry where she attended school and graduated in 1984 from Perry High School. She was employed at Harvey's grocery store in Hawkinsville where she never met a stranger and was loved by many. Lisa was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Louise McDowell Carter; her brother, James W. Carter; and her beloved nephew, Johnny Lee Prather.Survivors include her sister, Erma Carter Prather (George) of Hawkinsville; her brother, Thomas Clark Carter of Grovania; her nephew, Anthony Clark Carter; many cousins, aunts, and uncles, who will all greatly miss her.Please sign the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com . Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has the arrangements.